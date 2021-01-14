Revain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.62 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $990.19 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012752 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

