Reviewing CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CloudCommerce has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CloudCommerce and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -87.62% N/A -390.23% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CloudCommerce and IGS Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.25 million 12.50 -$10.12 million N/A N/A IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 0.57 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

IGS Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CloudCommerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CloudCommerce and IGS Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

