Reviewing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.92% 3.54% 0.73%

This is a summary of current ratings for BBQ and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 1 6 0 2.63

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $143.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than BBQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.58 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.35 -$32.47 million $2.04 70.14

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats BBQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

