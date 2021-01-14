Reviewing Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% Expedia Group -30.64% -21.33% -3.99%

5.4% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and Expedia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 84.68 -$9.45 million N/A N/A Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.65 $565.00 million $4.91 28.64

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Risk and Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monaker Group and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Expedia Group 1 18 11 0 2.33

Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $117.79, indicating a potential downside of 16.23%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Monaker Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel Websites; ebookers, a full-service travel brand; Hotwire, an online travel Website; Expedia Group Media Solutions that provides media partnerships and digital marketing solutions; trivago, an online hotel metasearch platform; and Expedia Local Expert, a provider of online and in-market concierge services, activities, experiences, and ground transportation. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations; and SilverRail, a provider of a rail retail and distribution platform connecting rail carriers and suppliers to online and offline travel distributors. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

