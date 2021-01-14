REVV Achieves Market Cap of $17.53 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,270,188 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

