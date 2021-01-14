ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.05. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

