RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

