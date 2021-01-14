RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

