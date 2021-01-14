Richard Wilson Purchases 25,000 Shares of Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) (LON:AAVC) Stock

Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) (LON:AAVC) insider Richard Wilson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($21,230.73).

Shares of LON:AAVC remained flat at $GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Thursday. 25,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,642. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.46. The stock has a market cap of £65.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. Albion VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

Get Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT plc (AAVC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.