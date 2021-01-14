Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $5.98. 755,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 211,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richardson Electronics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.68% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

