Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.90

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 450431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

In related news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Insiders have sold 55,531 shares of company stock valued at $325,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 969,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 329,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

