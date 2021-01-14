Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a $68.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 323.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

