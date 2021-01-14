RNC Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 174,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

