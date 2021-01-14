RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

