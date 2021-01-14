Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

