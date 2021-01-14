Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Raised by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $55,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $44,466.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.