Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Up 75.7% in December

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 6,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,968. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. Rollins has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.