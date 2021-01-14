Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Main First Bank cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,151. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.