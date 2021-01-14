Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $59,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 217.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

ROP traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.49. 22,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.