Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $100,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $409.32. 8,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day moving average of $413.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

