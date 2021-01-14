Roper Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,624% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $413.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.