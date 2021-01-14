Roth Capital Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $72.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cryoport by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.