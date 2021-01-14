Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rotork stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. Rotork has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

