Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Sets New 52-Week High at $355.10

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355.10 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.46), with a volume of 157001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.79 ($3.49).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

