Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €41.53 ($48.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,523,657 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.32 and its 200-day moving average is €42.86. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

