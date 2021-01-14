Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $72.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

FANG stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $598,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

