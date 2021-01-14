Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of ATZAF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

