Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1.15 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

