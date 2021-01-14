Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 43.4% in December

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 264,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth $163,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

