RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.11 ($44.84).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.