Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Up 0%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

