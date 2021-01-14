S4FE Market Capitalization Achieves $8.49 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.00 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

S4FE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

