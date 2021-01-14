SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) versus Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Financial Review

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and Dawson Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.00 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $145.77 million 0.43 -$15.21 million N/A N/A

Dawson Geophysical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAExploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SAExploration and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88% Dawson Geophysical -10.09% -10.90% -9.12%

Summary

SAExploration beats Dawson Geophysical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

