SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0162 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $325,831.57 and approximately $1.49 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00121566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00024468 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,119,706 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.