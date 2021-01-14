saffron.finance Price Up 38.6% This Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $1.53 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance token can now be bought for $427.23 or 0.01107962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 82,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,919 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

