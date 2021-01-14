SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.99 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. SALT has a market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $121,808.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

