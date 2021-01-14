SaluS Price Down 29.4% This Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, SaluS has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $16.05 or 0.00042258 BTC on exchanges. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $2,244.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.35 or 0.99918145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

