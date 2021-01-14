Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Shares Up 5.9%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 30,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 79,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

