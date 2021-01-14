Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 67,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 103,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

