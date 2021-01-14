Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

