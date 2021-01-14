Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.65 ($65.47).

DAI stock traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €57.23 ($67.33). 2,701,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,973.45. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

