Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Jan 14th, 2021


Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.65 ($65.47).

DAI stock traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €57.23 ($67.33). 2,701,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,973.45. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

