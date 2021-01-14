Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 40,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

About Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.