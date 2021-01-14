Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

SPHDF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

