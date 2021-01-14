Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Santos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.