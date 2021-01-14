Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Santos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.19.
Santos Company Profile
