Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saracen Mineral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Saracen Mineral alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.