Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

