Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
Sasol Company Profile
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.