Satori Capital, Llc Sells 80,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Lovesac alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 438,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,852. The company has a market cap of $744.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $52.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.