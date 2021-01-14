Savary Gold (CVE:SCA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Savary Gold Corp (CVE:SCA)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 204,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 830,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.40 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

Savary Gold Company Profile (CVE:SCA)

Savary Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is the Karankasso project that consists of five exploration licenses covering a total area of 688 square kilometers located in the Houndé Gold Belt in Burkina Faso. The company was formerly known as Savary Capital Corp.

