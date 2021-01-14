SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,084,580.50 in Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,084,580.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of SC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $504,269.46.

NYSE SCPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 187,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,146. SC Health Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,400,000. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in SC Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in SC Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SC Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SC Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 767,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

