SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,084,580.50 in Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,084,580.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of SC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $504,269.46.
NYSE SCPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 187,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,146. SC Health Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24.
About SC Health
SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
