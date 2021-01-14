Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,227.79

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,227.79 and traded as high as $2,370.00. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,370.00, with a volume of 16,093 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,227.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,067.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

